Jurgen Klopp branded ‘ridiculous’ for claiming Liverpool’s top four finish would be ‘one of my biggest achievements’ with Reds boss accused of trying to ‘appease fans’
Published
Jurgen Klopp has been branded ‘ridiculous’ for claiming a top-four finish for Liverpool this season would be one of his ‘biggest achievements’ as a manager. On Thursday, the Reds sealed a 3-0 victory against Burnley to return to the Champions League qualification places for the first time since February. Liverpool’s sixth win in eight Premier […]Full Article