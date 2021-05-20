“Long live the King” — Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron’s game-winning shot over Curry’s Warriors | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were able to fend off Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the 7 versus 8 play-in game last night. All knotted up at 100 with a minute left LeBron threw up a deep 3-pointer to avoid a shot clock violation. After the game LeBron said quote, 'after Draymond Green's finger to the eye, I was literally seeing three rims out there, so I just shot at the middle one.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Lebron's game-winning shot against the Warriors.