Colin Cowherd: Give LeBron James credit for game-winning clutch shot | THE HERD

The Los Angeles Lakers survived 37-points from Steph Curry on the count of a game-winning three-point shot from LeBron James in the first quarter. Colin Cowherd defends LeBron against those calling the shot luck as opposed to what it really is: a clutch shot that LeBron has practiced hundreds of times.Full Article
