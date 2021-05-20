Colin Cowherd: Give LeBron James credit for game-winning clutch shot | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: Give LeBron James credit for game-winning clutch shot | THE HERD

FOX Sports

Published

The Los Angeles Lakers survived 37-points from Steph Curry on the count of a game-winning three-point shot from LeBron James in the first quarter. Colin Cowherd defends LeBron against those calling the shot luck as opposed to what it really is: a clutch shot that LeBron has practiced hundreds of times.

Full Article