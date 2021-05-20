Dolph Ziggler on his World Title run, ‘It was one of the best times of my career.’

Dolph Ziggler reflected on cashing in Money in the Bank and called it one of the best times of his career. Ziggler broke down his emotions in the moment on the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin.

