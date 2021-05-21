The Boston Red Sox pulled through with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, scoring three runs in the ninth inning. J.D. Martinez carried the victory rally with a two-out, two-run homer to bring the Red Sox to their winning score, marking his 12th home run of the season and 250th of his career.Full Article
Red Sox come from behind scoring three runs in the ninth to defeat Blue Jays, 8-7
