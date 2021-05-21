Albert Pujols goes deep for his first home run as a Dodger
Off to a solid start in Dodger blue, 10-time All-Star Albert Pujols crushes an opposite-field homer to give LA an early lead over Arizona.
The Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to edge the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-2, thanks to the future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols...
The clout was the 668th of Pujols' illustrious career