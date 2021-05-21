May 21 - Lando Norris says his previous teammate was better than Daniel Ricciardo at adapting to a difficult-to-drive Formula 1 car. Australian Ricciardo's struggle to get up to speed at McLaren this year was amplified on the streets of Monaco in Thursday practice. "You need a very specific driving style to be fast with.....check out full post »Full Article
Norris says Sainz is better than Ricciardo with 'not nice' cars
F1-Fansite0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Formula One circuit guide 2021
With the 2021 F1 season in full swing, we run down every track on the calendar with Sky pundit Karun Chandhok
Formula 1..
Autocar