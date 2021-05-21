River Plate midfielder Enzo Perez joins Harry Kane, John Terry and Rio Ferdinand as outfield goalkeepers – and wins Man of the Match in stunning victory
River Plate were forced to play midfielder Enzo Perez in goal after a coronavirus outbreak led to 20 players missing their match against Independiente Santa Fe. We thought Alisson Becker’s last minute goal for Liverpool would be the wildest goalkeeper story of the week, but this has stolen the show. River Plate remarkably won the […]Full Article