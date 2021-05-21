Blackpool 3-3 Oxford United (6-3 on aggregate): Seasiders reach League One play-off final

Blackpool 3-3 Oxford United (6-3 on aggregate): Seasiders reach League One play-off final

BBC Sport

Published

Blackpool reach the League One play-off final after their 3-3 semi-final second leg versus Oxford gives them a 6-3 aggregate win.

Full Article