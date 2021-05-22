NBA: Memphis Grizzlies beat Golden State Warriors to reach play-offs
The Memphis Grizzlies claim the last NBA play-off spot with a thrilling 117-112 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.Full Article
Friday night's game against the Grizzlies was a must-win for the Warriors as they played for a chance to move on to the NBA..
Golden State and Memphis face off in a win or go-home play-in game for the 8th seed in the Western Conference.