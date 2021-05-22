Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez separated by security as backstage fight breaks out at weigh-in, Scot promises to ‘smash rival’s face in’ after ‘getting in his head’
Tensions between Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez boiled over in a mass brawl after the weigh-in for their huge unification fight tonight. Taylor, the ‘Tartan Tornado’, is hoping to take the WBC and WBO belts away from Californian Ramirez on Saturday night in Las Vegas and become the first Scot to hold all four belts simultaneously. […]Full Article