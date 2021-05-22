Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix Track: Monaco Circuit Weather: dry 18.8°C Tarmac: dry 34.3°C Humidity : 72.8% Wind : 1.1 kph NW Pressure: 1013.0 bar Charles Leclerc scored his 4th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 for the first.....check out full post »Full Article
F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Monaco Grand Prix
