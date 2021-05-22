Watch: Adam Peaty wins 50m breaststroke gold at the European Swimming Championships
Published
Watch as Great Britain's Adam Peaty wins gold in the 50m breaststroke at the European Swimming Championships in Budapest.Full Article
Published
Watch as Great Britain's Adam Peaty wins gold in the 50m breaststroke at the European Swimming Championships in Budapest.Full Article
Watch Great Britain's Molly Renshaw win gold in the women's 200m breaststroke at the European Championships in Budapest in a time..
Great Britain's Olympic champion Adam Peaty storms into the final of the 100m breaststroke a the European Championships, winning..