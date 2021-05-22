Charles on the F1 Monaco pole! By Peter Windsor

Charles on the F1 Monaco pole! By Peter Windsor

F1-Fansite

Published

Ferrari followed-up their stunning 1-2 on Thursday with a classic 1-4 in Monaco qualifying - although Charles Leclerc brought the afternoon to a premature close by clanging into the barriers at the slow end of the swimming-pool section. No matter. It's the first Ferrari pole in F1 since Mexico, 2019 - and it has been.....check out full post »

Full Article