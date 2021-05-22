Ferrari followed-up their stunning 1-2 on Thursday with a classic 1-4 in Monaco qualifying - although Charles Leclerc brought the afternoon to a premature close by clanging into the barriers at the slow end of the swimming-pool section. No matter. It's the first Ferrari pole in F1 since Mexico, 2019 - and it has been.....check out full post »Full Article
Charles on the F1 Monaco pole! By Peter Windsor
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ferrari 1-2 on Monaco Thursday! By Peter Windsor
No, you're not seeing things. Ferrari actually finished one-two after the first day of practice for this weekend's Monaco GP...
F1-Fansite