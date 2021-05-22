Mickelson looking to make history as he takes lead into Sunday at PGA Championship
Phil Mickelson cooled off following a hot start Saturday but still leads the PGA Championship at 7 under, one stroke ahead of Brooks Koepka.
A sixth major, history and a reminder of his Hall of Fame-level play await Mickelson in South Carolina on Sunday
Less than one month away from his 51st birthday, Phil Mickelson is chasing history at the PGA Championship. Mickelson walked off..
A week after accepting a special exemption into next month’s US Open, Phil Mickelson remarkably played himself into contention to..