Kazmir, 37, makes 1st MLB appearance since '16
The Giants called up 37-year-old Scott Kazmir from Triple-A Sacramento to make his first big league appearance since 2016 on Saturday, when he started against the Dodgers.Full Article
Kazmir, 37, had not pitched in a big-league contest since September 2016