The only goal between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF came from Luka Stojanovic, who scored in the 69th minute. Chicago held on and emerged victorious, 1-0.Full Article
Luka Stojanovic’s 69th-minute goal holds up in Chicago Fire’s 1-0 win over Inter Miami
FOX Sports0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Inter Miami Hands Fire Its First Win Of 2021, Losing 1-0 To Chicago
Luka Stojanović scored on a free kick in the 69th minute and the Chicago Fire beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night.
cbs4.com