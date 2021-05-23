Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez RESULT: Taylor WINS to become undisputed four-belt champion, flooring Ramirez twice en-route to points victory
Josh Taylor beat Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision to become undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO super-lightweight world champion on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The 30-year-old became Scotland's second ever undisputed king, emulating his hero Ken Buchanan, and the first to do it in the four-belt era. The fight began with an intriguing opening