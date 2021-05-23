Wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police in Sagar Dhankad murder case
Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar who was on the run for Sagar Rana's death has been arrested by Delhi Police.Full Article
India’s two-time medal-winning Olympic wrestler nabbed by Delhi Police near Jalandhar for alleged murder of former international..
Police are conducting raids on the outskirts of Delhi and Haryana in order to nab wrestler Sushil Kumar who is absconding. The..