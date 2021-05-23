Sagar Rana Murder Case: Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police
Sushil Kumar had been on the run, ever since the brawl at Chhatrasal stadium which led to the death of wrestler Sagar Rana.Full Article
India's two-time Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was on the run for alleged involvement in the murder-case of a fellow wrestler,..
Police are conducting raids on the outskirts of Delhi and Haryana in order to nab wrestler Sushil Kumar who is absconding. The..