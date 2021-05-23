NBA Play-offs: Milwaukee Bucks' Middleton hits game-winning shot in play-off opener
Published
Watch Milwaukee Bucks wing Khris Middleton hit a game-winning shot in match one of their play-off series against the Miami Heat.Full Article
Published
Watch Milwaukee Bucks wing Khris Middleton hit a game-winning shot in match one of their play-off series against the Miami Heat.Full Article
Khris Middleton's jumper with 0.5 to go in overtime lifted the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-107 win in Game 1 against the Miami..