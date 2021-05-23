Europa Conference League ‘dilutes’ football as Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and West Ham can still qualify on final day of Premier League season
Published
The new Europa Conference League competition ‘dilutes’ football even more, talkSPORT has been told. The much maligned European competition is the third launched by UEFA and sits behind the Champions League and Europa League. It is designed for those who would otherwise struggle to qualify for the two bigger tournaments. Already qualified are the likes […]Full Article