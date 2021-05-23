Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix Track: Monaco Circuit Weather: dry 21.0°C Tarmac: dry 42.7°C Humidity : 62.4% Wind : 0.3 m/s NE Pressure: 1003.2 bar Max Verstappen won his 12th F1 race at the 2021 Monaco F1 GP today. He started from P2 and won on the street circuit for the first time. It was.....check out full post »Full Article
2021 Monaco Grand Prix Race Results
