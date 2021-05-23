Indy 500 qualifying live updates: What to know about 2021 Bump Day and pole positions

Indy 500 qualifying live updates: What to know about 2021 Bump Day and pole positions

USATODAY.com

Published

Keep up here as the 2021 Indianapolis 500 pole position is earned. The top 9 and final 3 starting spots will be determined, with 2 drivers sent home.

Full Article