Thomas Tuchel thanks Tottenham for helping ‘lucky’ Chelsea reach Champions League and warns players they must be ‘spot-on’ against Manchester City
Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea were ‘lucky’ and must thank Tottenham Hotspur after they reached the Champions League. The Blues lost 2-1 at Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season but Leicester’s 4-2 defeat to Spurs meant they banked fourth spot by a point. Bertrand Traore’s first-half goal and Anwar El Ghazi’s […]Full Article