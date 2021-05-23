Phil Mickelson becomes oldest to win a major, hangs on for 2-shot win at PGA Championship
At 50 years, 11 months and 7 days old, Phil Mickelson broke the record for oldest to win a major with his victory at the PGA Championship.
Phil Mickelson outlasted Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen to win the PGA Championship on Sunday, becoming the oldest major..
Phil Mickelson has won the PGA Championship by two shots to become the oldest major winner in history.