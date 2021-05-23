Phil Mickelson has delivered so many thrills and spills over 30 years of pure theater that no one ever knows what he will do next.His latest act was a real stunner: A major champion at age 50.Mickelson captured his sixth major...Full Article
Golf: Phil Mickelson makes history as oldest men's major winner at PGA Championship
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Phil, 50, wins PGA, becoming oldest major champ
ESPN
Phil Mickelson outlasted Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen to win the PGA Championship on Sunday, becoming the oldest major..
-
Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship, becomes oldest major titleÂ winner in golf history
Newsday
-
Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf's oldest major champion
CBC.ca
-
Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf's oldest major champion
CBC.ca
-
Phil Mickelson Makes Golf History, Becomes Oldest Major Champion With 2-Shot Victory At PGA Championship
CBS 2
More coverage
Mickelson becomes oldest major winner with PGA Championship triumph
Sydney Morning Herald
Phil Mickelson has won the PGA Championship by two shots to become the oldest major winner in history.
-
Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship, becomes oldest men's major champion
azcentral.com
-
US PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson becomes oldest major winner with sixth title
BBC News
-
How Phil Mickelson stunned golf by becoming the oldest major champion
ESPN
-
Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship to become golf's oldest major champion
CTV News