Golf: Brooks Koepka says injured knee hurt by rushing fans at PGA Championship

Golf: Brooks Koepka says injured knee hurt by rushing fans at PGA Championship

New Zealand Herald

Published

Brooks Koepka would've loved watching the end of Phil Mickelson's historic win at the PGA Championship.But Koepka said his surgically repaired knee hurt too badly after the wild scene on the 18th hole.The four-time major champion...

Full Article