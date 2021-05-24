No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies shock No. 1 seed Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their first-round series
Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant led the way as the Grizzlies stole Game 1 in Utah 48 hours after securing their spot in the playoffs via the play-in.
Vivint Arena in downtown Salt Lake City hosted more than 13,000 fans Sunday night as the Utah Jazz took on the Memphis Grizzlies..