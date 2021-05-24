Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton shine in playoff debut as Suns top Lakers, 99-90, in Game 1

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton combined for 55 points in their playoff debut Sunday in leading Phoenix Suns past defending NBA champion L.A. Lakers.
 

