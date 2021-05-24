Colin Cowherd is here for the Knicks despite Game 1 loss to Hawks | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd is buying into the New York Knicks, despite their Game 1 loss to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. They aren't a pretty team, and there were no big stars on the court in Game 1, but Colin breaks down why he's here for the Knicks in this playoff series.

