Colin Cowherd: Clippers have a lot to prove after Game 1 loss to Mavericks I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd is concerned for the Los Angeles Clippers after falling to the Dallas Mavericks at home in Game 1 in the First Round of the NBA playoffs. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead a more experienced Clippers' team with strong defense, but could not get the job done against Luka Dončić and the Mavericks. Hear why Colin believes the Clippers' weight 'got heavier on their shoulders' and should panic after losing Game 1.