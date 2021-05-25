Aaron Wan-Bissaka ‘is the one you want’ to defend Kylian Mbappe as Gareth Southgate urged to pick Manchester United right-back in England squad
Published
The biggest dilemma facing Gareth Southgate for the European Championship is over the right-back position with the Three Lions boss urged to consider picking Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Southgate will name an expanded provisional squad on Tuesday comprising of around 30 players, before making a final decision next week. England do have some injury concerns heading into […]Full Article