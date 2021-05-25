Shannon Sharpe: I expect greatness from LeBron and Anthony Davis in Game 2 against the Suns | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back in action tonight as they hope to avoid falling down 0-2 to the Phoenix Suns. Both LeBron and Anthony Davis will be looking to bounce back after disappointing performances in Game 1 of the series. After practice yesterday, Frank Vogel said that he plans on treating LeBron as if he is healthy when it comes to playing time moving forward. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Game 2 of the Lakers-Suns matchup.