Ben Godfrey liked rugby more than football, but has been out to prove Leeds wrong after rejection as a kid and is now on verge of England’s Euro 2020 squad after shock selection

talkSPORT

Published

Growing up in York, two things dominate the sporting landscape: Leeds United and rugby league. Both of them played a big part in Ben Godfrey’s childhood, for different reasons. Inspired by his father Alex, a rugby pro, the Everton defender persisted with football despite being rejected by Leeds as a kid. Now 23 and an […]

