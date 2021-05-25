Colin Cowherd: ‘Aaron Rodgers is making everyone uncomfortable, and I’m here for it’ | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd talks Green Bay Packers after Aaron Rodgers addressed the tension between himself and the franchise. Rodgers made the point that Packers drafting Jordan Love isn't the source of the discontent, but the culture and the character. Colin sees this as the resentment phase between the MVP quarterback and Green Bay, and explains why he respects Rodgers for demanding more input.Full Article