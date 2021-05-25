Marcellus Wiley breaks down the biggest reasons why the Suns shouldn’t fear the Lakers I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Phoenix Suns can take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers tonight after taking care of business in Game 1. The Lakers' title of defending champions can carry a lot of weight, but not according to Charles Barkley, who said quote 'this notion they can just show up and they're going to win; nobody is afraid of them.' Marcellus Wiley explains why the Suns 'have nothing to fear but fear itself.'