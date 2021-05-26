Man United manager Solskjaer insists winning Europa League against Villarreal in Poland tonight will open a new chapter of success for the clubFull Article
Europa League final: Manchester United set to roar vs Villareal
Mid-Day0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United must use Europa League pain to rebuild
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United’s players must use the pain of their heartbreaking Europa League loss to Villarreal..
Manchester United fans 'devastated' as team defeated in Europa League final
PA - Press Association STUDIO
More coverage
UEFA Europa League: Villarreal win title after marathon shootout victory over Manchester United
Zee News
In the first European final to be played in front of a crowd in two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Villarreal survived a tough..
-
Solskjaer admits Man Utd ´didn´t turn up´ in Europa League final
SoccerNews.com
-
Man Utd´s Rashford bemoans Europa League loss: Runners-up medal means nothing
SoccerNews.com
-
Villarreal 1-1 Man Utd (11-10 pens): Solskjaer says season hasn't been successful one for the club
BBC Sport
-
Man United misses another opportunity to prove Solskjaer's progress
ESPN