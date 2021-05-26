Manchester United could earn a total of €8.5m (£7.4m) in prize money if they are able to defeat La Liga side Villarreal in the Europa League final on WednesdayFull Article
Beating Villarreal in Europa League final is worth over £7million to Man Utd
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Europa League final: Manchester United set to roar vs Villareal
Mid-Day
Man United manager Solskjaer insists winning Europa League against Villarreal in Poland tonight will open a new chapter of success..
-
'Massively risky' & a 'cultural reboot' - how Solskjaer is proving his critics wrong
BBC News
-
Europa League final: How Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can prove critics wrong
BBC Sport
-
Expected Man Utd line-up for Europa League final as Solskjaer sweats on Maguire
Daily Star
-
Coach Unai Emery urges Villarreal to break another barrier in Europa League final
Indian Express
More coverage
Emery: Nothing to prove to English clubs
Sky Sports UK
Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery says he is not on a 'revenge' mission against English clubs ahead of leading Villarreal in..
Europa League final match preview: Villarreal v Man United
PA - Press Association STUDIO
-
Mason Greenwood over Marcus Rashford, Eric Bailly for injured Harry Maguire – How Man United could line up for Europa League final against Villarreal and win Ole Gunnar Solskjaer first trophy as manager
talkSPORT
-
News24.com | Solskjaer 'confident' as Man Utd, Villarreal clash in Europa League final
News24