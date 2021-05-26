Ross County: Malky Mackay set to be appointed manager
Published
Malky Mackay is set for his first job as manager in six years with Ross County expected to appoint him as John Hughes' successor.Full Article
Published
Malky Mackay is set for his first job as manager in six years with Ross County expected to appoint him as John Hughes' successor.Full Article
A section of the Ross County support are up in arms over the move for Malky Mackay to become new boss after he sent discriminatory..
Mackay has been looking for a return to the front line after his four years as national performance director came to an end last..