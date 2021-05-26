Manchester United backed to ‘dominate’ Villarreal in Europa League final and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to win to join elite like Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel
Steve McClaren backed Manchester United to 'dominate' in the Europa League final and thinks it could be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's breakthrough moment. The Red Devils face Villarreal in the final in Gdansk on Wednesday night as Solskjaer bids for his first piece of silverware as United boss. United are the favourites to lift the trophy