‘Jordan Pickford has never let England down, he deserves to start!’ – Chris Kirkland backs Everton goalkeeper to keep No.1 jersey at Euro 2020
Published
Jordan Pickford ‘has never let England down’ and should remain as England’s No.1 for Euro 2020 this summer. That is the view of former England international Chris Kirkland, who has told talkSPORT that none of the other goalkeeper contenders have done enough to oust Pickford from his starting role. On Tuesday, Gareth Southgate named a […]Full Article