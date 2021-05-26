Amazon to Buy MGM, Studio Behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'
Published
The deal is the latest in the media industry that's aimed at boosting streaming services to compete against Netflix and Disney+Full Article
Published
The deal is the latest in the media industry that's aimed at boosting streaming services to compete against Netflix and Disney+Full Article
Watch VideoAmazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company's second-largest acquisition after it bought grocer Whole..
Amazon has agreed to buy film studio MGM for $8.45bn, the two companies said in a statement.