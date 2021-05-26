Skip Bayless reacts to the Clippers going down 2-0 against the Mavericks | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Mavericks took a 2-0 series lead on the Los Angeles Clippers after a 127-121 victory at Staples. Dallas had another great shooting night in which they shot 18-of-34 from 3-point range, and Baby Bird himself Luka Doncic led the way with a team-high 39 points. But despite 41 Points for Kawhi Leonard and 28 for Paul George, the Clippers just couldn’t make stops when it mattered down the stretch. LA has now lost 5 straight playoff games dating back to their collapse in the Orlando bubble last year. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Mavericks taking a 2-0 lead over the Clippers.