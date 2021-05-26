Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Atletico Madrid title winner Kieran Trippier and Arsenal’s Young Player of the Year Bukayo Saka miss cut as Trevor Sinclair names his final 26-man England squad
Published
Trevor Sinclair has named the seven players he would omit from his England squad for the European Championship if he was Gareth Southgate next week. The Three Lions boss named a 33-man provisional squad for the tournament on Tuesday, but must cut down that number to 26 by Tuesday June 1 as he assesses injuries […]Full Article