President Donald Trump reportedly offered money to a US senator to end an investigation into the New England Patriots in 2008 and claimed he was working on behalf of team owner Robert KraftFull Article
Donald Trump 'offered money to congressman' to block NFL Patriots investigation
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trump Investigation Evidence Will Be Heard by New Grand Jury
Wibbitz Top Stories
Trump Investigation Evidence , Will Be Heard by New Grand Jury.
The Manhattan district attorney's office
has been..
-
Trump criminal investigation looms over Manhattan DA race
SeattlePI.com
-
Explainer: What does new criminal inquiry mean for Trump?
SeattlePI.com