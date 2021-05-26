Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez warned new Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate ‘will expect to start’ after reportedly passing medical before £35m move from RB Leipzig
Published
Liverpool’s defenders have been warned that incoming signing Ibrahima Konate will ‘expect to start’ when he arrives at Anfield. The RB Leipzig centre-back is reportedly on the Reds’ radar for the summer transfer market and has a release clause of just £35million. Konate, 22, is part of the France Under-21 squad for the UEFA European […]Full Article