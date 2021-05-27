Ja Morant's record night not enough for Grizzlies against Jazz in Game 2
Published
Ja Morant scored a franchise-record 47 points in the Grizzlies' Game 2 loss and has the second-most points through two playoff games in NBA history.
Published
Ja Morant scored a franchise-record 47 points in the Grizzlies' Game 2 loss and has the second-most points through two playoff games in NBA history.
Ja Morant made consecutive jumpers in the final 48 seconds of overtime and scored 35 points, Memphis had an answer for every..