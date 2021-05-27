Ja Morant's record night not enough for Grizzlies against Jazz in Game 2

Ja Morant's record night not enough for Grizzlies against Jazz in Game 2

USATODAY.com

Published

Ja Morant scored a franchise-record 47 points in the Grizzlies' Game 2 loss and has the second-most points through two playoff games in NBA history.

Full Article