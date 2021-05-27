Mauricio Pochettino is ‘the one Tottenham fans want’, over Antonio Conte or Zinedine Zidane, says Spurs legend, despite lack of league titles and Champions League winners’ medals
Published
Former Tottenham player Graham Roberts believes fans would rather see Mauricio Pochettino return than the club hiring either Antonio Conte or Zinedine Zidane. It’s been a crazy 24 hours in the world of football management with Conte suddenly leaving Inter Milan while Zidane has departed from Real Madrid for a second time. Meanwhile, there have […]Full Article