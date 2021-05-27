Brandon Marshall: Green Bay should have been brutally honest with Aaron Rodgers | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Yesterday, former NFL quarterback Alex Smith joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on how the Green Bay Packers' handling of the Aaron Rodgers situation is “inexcusable,”. Smith said the Kansas City Chiefs told him ahead of time about their plan to draft Patrick Mahomes, and Green Bay should have done the same for Rodgers. Brandon Marshall and Nick Wright decide if the Packers would have been in this situation if they told Aaron Rodgers they were drafting Jordan Love.